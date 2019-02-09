Sierra Canyon opens playoffs with big win over Mater Dei
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 71, Mater Dei Monarchs 61 Sierra Canyon, the defending California state open division champions, defeated Mater Dei, the defending CIF-SS open champions, before a packed ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news