Notable: Stacy Bey was recruited by coaches Ricky Hunley and Kevin Cummings. Bey was originally committed to San Diego State before flipping to the Wildcats.

This past season at Rancho Cucamonga High School, Bey played on both side of the ball and totaled four touchdowns as a running back. However, he will be playing linebacker at Arizona and that is where he thrived for the Cougars collecting 59 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.