Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 6, 2024
Signing day superlatives: Handing out awards to the Tide's 2025 class
circle avatar
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JackKnowlton_
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In