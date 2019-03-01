What is dark? Not realizing your dream. What is bright? That dream fulfilled, being a D1 killer, putting up big numbers, like you have your entire prep career. I’ve been blessed to get to know Alicia Porter, that girl who lights up a room with her smile, lights up a court with her passion. Her walk? A-Porter has something to prove every time she walks on the court, whether it’s to out rebound a more highly rated player or hit 8 threes like she did in her last 2 games of the regular season. All on an injured foot no less. Alicia got it like that. She’s that 6-0 foot “beast mode” player, as her grandparents Pam and Tim Wright affectionately call her. What I respect most about Alicia is that she wants to be remembered as a Simi High Pioneer that made it, her name never to be forgotten like my guy Lorne Jackson from Pepperdine. Alicia wants to be a legend like former Simi alum Don MacLean (pictured below) who dominated at UCLA. How strong is her dream? It smolders in her eyes, oozes out of her every pore, and it seems she needs this as much as one needs to fill their lungs with breath. Why? To simply earn respect. Does Alicia have a great work ethic? Check. Crazy prep statistics? Check. Does she make you smile after talking to her? Check.



Alicia Porter

Let’s give her props by letting English poet Lord Byron describe Alicia. After all, she is poetry in motion on the court: “She walks in beauty, like the night Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that’s best of dark and bright Meet in her aspect and her eyes.” What is humble? It’s Alicia, who is more than just a power forward on a team. She’s got big plans, determined to be an Air Force fire-fighter after college. That, and also to be a public teacher before it’s all said and done. What does that tell you about someone that they love the world enough to save it from fires? I’ve asked a 1/2 dozen girls’ varsity coaches around Ventura county and I can’t find a one that has anything but praise for Alicia who’s so easy to root for. 90% of the dozen people I’ve asked about her just go, “Awww, love that girl!” Does Alicia sweat? 19.7 ppg. She have elbows up? 12.6 rebounds a contest. Get Crafty? 2.4 steals between the lines this season. Act Towering? 3.4 blocks in yo face people. What powers her? She lives to make all those around her proud. That includes her mom Shannon of course, who was a baller back in the day at Simi. It includes her classmates, teammates, and granddad Tim who loved coaching her for the VC Elite. It also includes her fantastic and giving grandma Pam, who I’ve spent hours talking to about Alicia. Pam was a baller herself at Jordan High and played point guard in college back in the day. Why is Alicia 3M? She doesn’t just make things, she makes them better. Example? Porter also dominates as the middle blocker for the girls’ volleyball team, racking up an impressive 307 kills as shown on MaxPreps. In basketball terms Alicia lives in the paint, but when she makes jumpers, they are the swooshing kind that float through the rim. Alicia likes to post up, and is proud that her grandpa Tim Wright taught her how to dribble left and right handed from the age of three. If you ask her adoring grandparents about her, they’ll tell you “Her shot is a beauty of form and net.” Furthermore, if you sit at a game with Pam and Tim and ask them, “What time is it?”, they’ll tell you, “It’s Beast Time with Porter in the center to win the jump ball.” Their energy is infectious! Just how special is Alicia? We’ll let her Simi coach Tanya Wismann describe it. Tanya was an absolute baller at Moorpark CC back in the day, had an offer to go into play at Northridge but focused on Film School instead. Tanya says, “I have so much incredible pride in coaching Alicia. Her pushing our program has earned us respect, she gives us everything she has. She is such a hard working person and player, making everyone proud by being an A student. “I see she wants to be remembered and I feel she will be. I’m excited to see her ball at a great school she’s dreaming about and to watch her play there. We just can’t say enough good things about her as a player and person. Alicia is what a Pioneer should be, that girl who people keep in their hearts and remember forever.” #Alicia is dope Get this: in her senior year at Simi High Alicia was voted all these incredible things, Most spirited, Miss congeniality, Most athletic, Ms Pioneer, which means you’re the school athlete of the year at Simi High, and most notably Mob Crew Leader, entrusted to spark up the whole school at pep rallies.” She’s all that and a bag of chips people.



Ask the Porter-House express what’s she most proud of, you’ll hear this from Alicia herself, “I like to help younger players in our Simi program work on improving their game, help them open up their skills.

“My goal is to always support my teammates, put them in just the right position in games, do what it takes to bring home the win for the team. I just try to make my family proud and always able to say we did it the right way.” When you meet Alicia, she has this unmistakable blue glow around her, shining out all around her like an indigo child. She’s pure of heart, proud of being a country music lover who says Tim McGraw’s song Humble and Kind is her fav. Me, E-Woods, I’ve noticed that song correlates with her dream to play at a D1 program: “I know you got mountains to climb but Always stay humble and kind When the dreams you're dreamin' come to you When the work you put in is realized.” Real talk? Alicia reminds me of my guy James Ennis, a current NBA Houston Rockets forward. I met him a decade ago when he was as a senior in high school, just like Alicia is now. Why does he remind me of Alicia? James had no offers to play D1 in prep, he could’ve used his high jumping ability to make an NAIA or D2 track and field scholly happen. But my dude James, he had this dream to be remembered as a legend. To do it for his younger brothers Jamaal and Jamar who looked up to him. Be a D1 baller, push himself to be a pro. James went into the lab, vowed to “will himself” by putting up big numbers at the local JC. He knew he had to sacrifice 1-2 years at the CC level to set up a successful career in D1. What I love about J-Ennis, he didn’t settle for being a woulda shoulda coulda person. What does it cost you to forgo your dream? Everything. What do you gain by realizing your dream? Everything. When James got the call to use his bounce, his death defying 50 inch vertical leap on dunks in the NBA, the pupils in his eyes were filled with fire, his voice set free. If Alicia completes her dream, her eyes will be set afire like him no doubt. 100 satisfied. Which brings me back full circle to Alicia, I spoke to her Cal Swoosh AAU coach Eric Ramos, a young and energetic guy who said of her, “I remember in the summer we had her start coming to play for us as we traveled to Oregon. We didn’t know Alicia’s ability level but she came off the bench for 25 points and 20 rebounds that first game. She just led our team from then on, she’s such a special talent and person.” What Eric mentions is something I also see in Alicia’s climb to achieve that D1 dream. Alicia had only 1 summer of high level AAU ball. She understands she needs more work on her ball handling, a lil more rhythm on her jumper. She rarely got to handle the ball at Simi High in her 4 years on varsity because she was the tallest player on the team. She had to be that leader to clear the boards, which gave her less chance to run the offense from the guard spot. Alicia powered her team to the CIF playoffs in 18’ and 19’ through her athleticism and heart. Taking off my hat as a pure fan of Alicia, as a talent evaluator, Alicia reminds me of 5-9 Justina King who was living in Canada as a junior 2 years ago, garnering only a few NAIA offers. But Justina spent a year refining her skill with players headed to Pac-12 programs when she transferred to Ribet Academy in LA. In that extra year Justina had offers from 8 D1 programs and is now flourishing at Long Beach State scoring 10 ppg.



Justina King Photo by Dave Keefer

I’ll never forget watching Alicia grind in a game earlier in the season, trying to will her team to victory over Camarillo High. I imagined that with more training in getting more small forward and guard skills like J-Ennis, how dope would she be? Pretty dang dope! I promised to set Alicia up in 19’-20’ with trainers that forge D1 killers and Alicia seemed to enjoy the idea of rising to that challenge. What’s the price of glory? It only comes from buckets and buckets of sweat. Is Alicia up for the task? Look in her eyes, hear it in her heart. She says that this one verse from Matthew 19:26 are words to live by: “But with God all things are possible.” Alicia is supremely proud to say, “I give all the glory to God.” How can you not root for this girl, and hope her big dreams in life come true? I see that dream in the pupils of her eyes. It’s like psychologist Sigmund Freud said, the eyes are the windows to the soul. Talk to Alicia enough, you’ll see that she gives it her all. It’s manifested in her racking up 23 double doubles this season in prep, leading the state in that category. And in her being named the Coastal Canyon League MVP recently, and a leading candidate for Ventura County player of the year. It’s ironic, Alicia Porter, future fire-fighter. Will she live her dream of getting burn at at a D1, or let it be extinguished. I’m excited to cheer Alicia on, run behind her like Rocky Balboa, all the way to steps of the courthouse in the city of brotherly love. How could you not? To meet this girl is to want to support her. So we come back full circle to Lord Byron. Will it be the dark or the bright in her eyes that is to be seen in her future of cloudless climes and starry skies.