Simi Valley Tip Off: Chaminade opens the event with a win over Westlake
Chaminade Eagles 68, Westlake Warriors 58Chaminade used an 11-0 third-quarter run to break open a close game and keep Westlake at bay the rest of the way en route to a 58-48 win in the opening gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news