Mark Iheanachor had narrowed his choices to two schools - SMU and Oklahoma - and after visits in June he was ready to make his commitment.

The three-star linebacker from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne committed to the Mustangs on Monday in a big win for coach Rhett Lashlee and staff.

For Iheanachor, there was too much to like in Dallas - on and off the field - to turn down SMU in his recruitment.

“I loved the scheme and the opportunity to come in and compete as a true freshman and get that Freshman All-American,” Iheanachor said. “That’s what I’m looking for.

“It has LA vibes. It’s not LA, it’s Dallas, and Dallas that home vibe. It’s a home away from home for me.”

Another factor that helped SMU is its move to the ACC.

The Harbor City Narbonne standout was looking to play big-time college football and now he will have that chance to do it with the Mustangs.

“Now I get to play against high competition like FSU, Clemson, all those big-time schools so that’s not a dropoff for me, I still get to play against all those schools,” Iheanachor said. “I’ll get to do what I’m best at.”

Relationships mattered a ton to him as well. Iheanachor hit it off with Lashlee and linebackers coach Maurice Crum Jr. and as it got down to decision day, that mattered a lot in his recruitment.