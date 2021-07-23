So Cal Summer Hoop Review: more top 17u prospects evaluated
The So Cal Summer Hoop Review was an NCAA live period event that was held July 8-11 at Ladera Sports Center in Ladera Ranch. In previous reports we evaluated the top 34 prospects in the 17u divisi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news