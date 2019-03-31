Californiapreps.com

SoCal Senior Showcase: Evaluations of Other Top Prospects
The tenth annual Southern California Senior Showcase was held Sunday, March 24th at Cerritos College. Approximately 280 players participated. In our previous report we evaluated the top 30 prospect...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news