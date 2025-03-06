Sooners QB commit Jaden O'Neal moving to Oklahoma for his senior year

What had long been rumored is now official, as four-star QB and longtime Oklahoma commit Jaden O'Neal is moving to the Sooner State.

As he prepares for a future in the crimson and cream, the blue-chip California native will play his senior season at Mustang High School in the western suburbs of Oklahoma City. It's the same school that produced former four-star recruit and current Oklahoma cornerback Jacobe Johnson.

"It just kind of made sense," O'Neal told OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "Just to be able to line up right next to OU, it's definitely a blessing... I just feel like this is a good opportunity to showcase my talents to even more people, not just in Cali."

For some time, rumblings of O'Neal's relocation had been percolating, but as of Thursday, the move is finalized. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound signal-caller will immediately become the highest-rated 2026 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, as he's currently the cycle's No. 82 overall player in the nation according to Rivals. The state's longtime top recruit, Owasso DL Tajh Overton, is No. 210 overall in the latest rankings update.

The move to Oklahoma reiterates the solidity of O'Neal's commitment to the Sooners, which some had questioned in recent months as the program pursued uncommitted four-star Celina (Texas) QB Bowe Bentley. But O'Neal had never given any indication that he was wavering, and in fact had a major hand in Oklahoma's successful pursuit of four-star WR Daniel Odom, another California native who somewhat surprisingly committed to the Sooners in late January.