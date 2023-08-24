Californiapreps.com is running a KICKOFF2023 promotion for new subscribers in advance of the 2023 football season. If you are interested in subscribing to californiapreps.com. Here are the details:

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2023

Offer valid through 8.28.23

Click on the link below to subscribe and it will autofill the code for you at checkout:

https://californiapreps.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=KICKOFF2023

Why subscribe to californiapreps.com? It grants access not only to statewide California high school coverage but also to all the Rivals.com network features, including unlimited college team coverage, national recruiting databases, prospect audio and video, recruiting rankings and analysis, the Californiapreps Insider premium message board, and much more.

At Californiapreps.com we also have original content that can't be found anywhere else. Our high school coverage (boys and girls) includes the latest local recruiting news, feature articles on local players, regular season game recaps (with action photos), and coverage of off-season basketball and football, including the Rivals Camp Series.

Our basketball coverage is normally year round and football coverage also goes beyond the regular season. There are normally plenty of tournaments/showcases and special travel club events throughout the year, from San Francisco and NorCal to San Diego and all points in between. We also cover the middle school basketball scene.



