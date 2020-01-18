News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 13:58:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

St. John Bosco topples Mater Dei and the Trinity League is up for grabs

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

St. John Bosco Braves 70, Mater Dei Monarchs 62St. John Bosco upset nationally ranked Mater Dei on St. John Bosco’s home court in Bellflower on Friday night by a score of 70-62. That win plus a wi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}