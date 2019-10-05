Stanford added another talented prospect to its 2020 class on Saturday evening. Rivals150 guard Noah Taitz committed to the Cardinal, giving Stanford a versatile guard that brings toughness and shot making value to the backcourt.

“I’ll have the opportunity to make an impact from day one,” Taitz said. “I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff over the past few years and they’ve made me a top priority since my freshman year at Gorman.”

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Taitz chose Stanford over DePaul, San Diego State, USC and Washington. He is rated as the 147th best prospect in the 2020 class and as the 32nd top shooting guard nationally, though he is better categorized as a combo guard that can play on and off of the ball.