Angel picked Stanford over Cal and Wisconsin . He is a 6-foot-7 power forward based out of San Diego, California, that used the final month of his travel career to boost his standing as a high-major prospect. He visited his finalists during the month of September before deciding upon the Cardinal today.

Stanford added another to its 2020 class on Monday in the form of one of the top shooters in America. Three-star forward Brandon Angel committed to the Pac 12 program a week after visiting Palo Alto, giving the Cardinal a major threat from the perimeter.

He is the 35th best power forward in America that can toggle between either forward position. He fits today’s style of play to a tee thanks to his skillset, size and, most of all, shot making abilities.

Running with the Gamepoint Elite program this summer, Angel is a decent athlete but is more valued for his skillset that he can rely upon within the half-court setting. He is an underrated passer that can efficiently score from each level on the floor. A premier marksman and in the conversation for who the best shooter is in the 2020 class, Angel has the chance to impact the Pac 12 program immediately.

Angel becomes the second member of Stanford’s class. Just two weeks ago, the Cardinal landed the commitment of Rivals150 forward Max Murrell. The two should pair nicely together in Stanford’s frontcourt thanks to their IQ, shooting prowess and toughness that they bring to the floor on a consistent basis.