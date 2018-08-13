All summer long, 2019's top players said they would be looking to cut their lists in August. So far, they are delivering. Five-star Nico Mannion was the highest profile senior to cut his list over the weekend and Eric Bossi discusses his cut, a great get for Mississippi State and more cuts and commitments from over the weekend in this week's edition of the Starting Five. MORE: Four-star Anderson down to five | Shannon commits to DePaul



1. FIVE-STAR NICO MANNION DOWN TO FOUR

Give five-star point guard Nico Mannion credit. Since announcing in late July that he would move from the class of 2020 to 2019, he's not wasted much time with his recruitment. The aggressive, high scoring guard is now down to a final four of Arizona, Duke, Marquette and Villanova. Mannion hasn't yet set any official dates, but those should be coming in the near future. In the meantime, it's hard not to like Arizona as the favorite in this one. They have targeted Mannion for some time, he's local and going off of everything that I've heard behind the scenes, Sean Miller and the Wildcats are going to be tough to beat.



5⭐️ Nico Mannion is down to 4 Schools! @niccolomannion pic.twitter.com/PWB8XnKir1 — TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) August 11, 2018

2. MISSISSIPPI STATE SCORES WITH JAYKWON WALTON

As Ben Howland and his staff continue their efforts to rebuild the Mississippi State basketball program, recruiting continues to be a strong suit. Coming off of a 2017-18 season that included a run to the semifinals of the NIT, Howland and his staff got on the board for 2019 with a high upside player in four-star wing Jaykwon Walton. A native of Alabama with length, athleticism and the ability to score in transition and much improved halfcourt feel, Walton is a guy who projects as a multiple-year starter in the SEC. He's also more proof that Howland and his assistants can get the job done on the recruiting trail. Since 2015, Walton is the eighth Rivals150 wing (shooting guard or small forward) and 13th Rivals150 prospect overall to choose the Bulldogs. With all of that talent assembling in Starkville, the 2018-19 season is looking like it could be the breakthrough Howland is looking for and by grabbing Walton to start of 2019 recruiting efforts, the Bulldogs' cupboard of talent doesn't look like it will be empty any time soon.



3. SEVEN FOR TOP 50 OMAR PAYNE

One of the top big men targets in the Southeast, top 50 power forward Omar Payne took a big step towards making a decision over the weekend. The bouncy, lengthy and sneaky good interior scorer is now down to a final seven of Central Florida, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State and Texas. Payne will spend his senior year at powerhouse Montverde Academy and he told me during July that he would like to sign early. Louisville, LSU and Texas watched him closely all summer long and Ohio State jumped into things strong during the summer while UCF could be a darkhorse because of their proximity to Payne's home. But, if I were a betting man I would be putting my money with either Florida or Florida State at this point. Let's see if things still look that way once he sets some visits.



Thank you for all the school that took their time to recruit me here is my top 7



S/O @BallisWillbrant for the edit pic.twitter.com/j3UH8cLFrk — Omar Payne (@Ogomarpayne) August 12, 2018

4. SLIGHT DELAY FOR LIDDELL

E.J. Liddell was supposed to cut his list down to five on Sunday. Instead the top 40 combo forward announced via his Twitter account that his plans changed. On the bright side, the change is minimal and he should have a list by Monday afternoon. The only real change is that Liddell said he'll now release a final six instead of five as initially planned. A skilled combo forward who is quick off of his feet, Liddell has an official visit scheduled for Ohio State on the first weekend of September so the Buckeyes will surely make his list. I would also expect that Illinois, Kansas State and Missouri will make his final group as well.



5. MORE LIST CUTS AND NOTES