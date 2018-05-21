The Romeo watch is back, only this time it's 2019 wing Romeo Weems who is on the clock for a college decision. In this week's Starting Five, National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi previews Weems' decision, discusses the rise of Jaykwon Walton and tries to get his head around the possibility of five-star point guard Jalen Suggs playing football in college among other things.



1. DECISION COMING FOR ROMEO WEEMS

One of the toughest dudes in the class of 2019, top 35 small forward Romeo Weems from New Haven (Mich.) High will announce his college decision on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Weems released a final five of DePaul, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Oregon. Any of them would be lucky to have him. He's a multi-positional defender, rebounds very well from the wing and is a glue guy on both ends of the floor who does lots of little things that don't necessarily show up in the box score. He does the stuff that does show up in the boxscore as well. He gets to the rim in transition, has some post up game and should probably get some more credit for his ability as a passer. Physically, he's strong and athletic and should be ready to go wherever he ends up. As for his college destination, Weems has long been considered a lean to Michigan State and he seems to be out of central casting for what Tom Izzo looks for in a player. Barring a surprise over the next day or two, look for Weems to pick the Spartans.



Final 5 🙏🏾 Decision coming Tuesday May 22 pic.twitter.com/j4RhE7A4T9 — Romeo Weems (@romeo_weems_0) May 19, 2018

2. THE RISE OF JAYKWON WALTON

One of the more impressive developments of the spring grassroots circuit has been the development of Rivals150 wing Jaykwon Walton. Walton has long been ranked by Rivals.com, but the 6-foot-6 wing had been a bit prone to inconsistent play whenever we got to see him play. This spring with Team Thad on the Under Armour Association circuit, the Alabama product has really turned things on. Walton currently ranks No. 125 nationally, but when the rankings get updated in June he has put himself in position to make a sizeable leap. He's laterally quick, has really improved as a ball-handler, can defend multiple spots and though he's still a bit streaky with his jumper, defenders have to respect his ability to shoot all the way out to the three-point line. Walton doesn't currently have any visits lined up, but programs are lining up to land his services. He now holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others. It's still early, but if we had to take a stab at things, Bama, Mississippi State, Florida, Louisville and Georgia may have a slight lead on the rest of the pack.



3. IS FOOTBALL REALLY A POSSIBILITY FOR FIVE-STAR PG JALEN SUGGS?

Any time I've ever spoken to 2020 five-star point guard Jalen Suggs, he has been very matter of fact about playing football on the next level being a legitimate option. Because he's a top 10 player in the sophomore class and has far more basketball than football options, I've always thought that it would be a no-brainer for Suggs to pick hoops. Now, maybe there will be enough offers to make things interesting. A dual threat quarterback with good size, Suggs has held offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska. Last week, Urban Meyer and Ohio State threw their hat into the ring and Suggs is likely going to visit the Buckeyes for football in early June. With a football version of a blueblood knocking on is door, I have to start believing that he could end up choosing to play with shoulder pads and a helmet instead of a tank top and shorts in college. That decision is still a long way off for Suggs and for now, he has to be enjoying where he sits. He has to be the most sought after dual-sport athlete in the country when you factor in his basketball offers from Baylor, Creighton, Kansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota, Pitt, Texas Tech, UCLA, West Virginia, Xavier and more.



Blessed beyond measures to receive a scholarship from THE Ohio State University🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SQvQCvvDV9 — Jalen Suggs (@JalenSuggs2020) May 18, 2018

4. BOOGIE ELLIS ONE TO WATCH OUT WEST

Outside of small forward Jaden McDaniels who we've discussed at length this spring, Rivals150 point guard Boogie Ellis may be the fastest rising West Coast prospect in the class of 2019. Playing for the Oakland Soldiers in Nike's EYBL, Ellis has emerged as one of the West Coast's premier deep jump shooters while making just over 40 percent of his attempts from three in EYBL play. Throw in that he's got good size for a point guard, a frame that will easily carry more muscle with weight room work without costing him quickness and that he's got high level defensive ability and you have a prospect. Currently rated as a three-star prospect who ranks No. 136 overall in the class of 2019, Ellis is making a strong case for a jump in the rankings and he is on track to make the move to four-star status. Ellis' recruitment reflects his rising status. Thanks to recent offers he now holds scholarship offers from three Pac-12 programs -- Arizona, California and USC -- to go along with others like Nevada, San Diego State, San Diego, Tulane and several others. Look for his profile to continue to grow and for him to add more high level offers before it is all said and done.



5. WILL THE RISE OF PARKER BRAUN END WITH A HIGH MAJOR COMMITMENT?