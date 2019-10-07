Interest in junior college players at the highest level is growing and it appears to be for good reason. Is a recruiting run coming for Oklahoma State and much more in Eric Bossi's Starting Five.

Recent Louisville commit Jay Scrubb is the most discussed junior college recruit in a bit. But, he's only one of many junior college players drawing early high major attention as programs are getting involved with junior college prospects earlier than usual in the 2019-20 cycle.

I spent part of my weekend -- along with over 300 college coaches -- in Fort Worth, Tex., at the Mullens-Mitchell Juco Blowout so that I could check out for myself why interest seems to be ramping up for Juco transfers. I've always enjoyed watching that level because of the effort and sense of urgency that comes with it, but after seeing some of the country's top teams and players, I can say that the talent at the Juco level is as deep as I can remember it being in quite some time.

While I saw several standouts, I wanted to briefly spotlight the five who really caught my eye during my time there.

I know that Scrubb has been given the title of best prospect in the Junior College ranks, but do-it-all wing Tyon Grant-Foster of Ottumwa (Iowa) Indiana Hills has to be in the conversation as well. A native of Kansas City, Kans., Grant-Foster is extremely versatile, athletic and still developing physically. There's a good reason that he's now racked up offers from Georgia, Kansas, Iowa State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

Four-star forward Marial Mading of Marianna (Fla.) Chipola spent one semester at Rhode Island and will have three years of eligibility if he chooses to sign with a D1 program this season. At around 6-foot-10, Mading can shoot the three with ease, he creates off the dribble and causes serious matchup problems. He now has offers from Florida, Kansas, Oregon and Texas A&M.

While I'm sure he's improved during his short time at Temple (Texas) CC, I'm having a hard time figuring out how somebody didn't scoop up big man Carlton Linguard out of high school in San Antonio. He's pushing 6-foot-11, he can run, he has very good hands and he can shoot for a prospect his size. He was also a qualifier out of high school meaning he has three years of eligibility and he looks destined to end up at the high major level.

The other two players who stood out to me were freshmen at Texas JC programs Dashawn Davis (Trinity Valley) and Ty McMillan (Kilgore College). A high scoring combo guard, I thought Davis had potential to develop into an All-Big East level player when he signed with Seton Hall. With his ability to create off the dribble and shoot, he ought to be pretty highly sought by the time he finishes up his JC stint in the spring of 2021. Pushing 6-foot-9 with a live body, McMillan is a redshirt freshman with big upside. He has some skill, can play on the block or facing the hoop and has improved quite a bit since I last saw him in high school.

