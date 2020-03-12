(As of this writing the games are still being scheduled to be played)

The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us. A loaded slate of six boys basketball games on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento are headlined by Friday night’s four-star Tre White of Ribet Academy.



Friday’s slate features three games with CIF North Coast Section teams facing a pair of CIF Southern Section teams and a CIF Central Section team.





12 Noon - Division V: San Domenico vs Eastside

San Domenico (21-12) of San Anselmo is making its first state title appearance. They finished third in a tough Bay Counties West League and have won four straight games since falling to Clear Lake in the CIF North Coast Section Division 5 championship. They went on the road as the third seed and beat top seeded Pierce 58-37 on Tuesday.

Eastside (19-13) of Lancaster is also making its first state appearance. They have won four straight games since falling to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A semifinals. They defeated Roosevelt of Los Angeles 53-48 on Tuesday to advance to the state final.

The Pick: San Domenico





4:00 p.m. - Division III: Saint Mary’s vs. Arroyo Grande

Saint Mary’s (26-10) of Berkeley is looking for its second state title win in five appearances. Their lone win was in 2001 in Division IV over Crossroads. They finished third in a Tri-County Rock League that had a Nor Cal Division 2 finalist in St. Patrick-St. Vincent and a Nor Cal Division 1 semifinalist in Salesian College Preparatory. They have won four straight games since falling to Piedmont in the CIF North Coast Section Division 4 title game. They are led by 6’5 senior Jason Roche.

Arroyo Grande (28-6) is making its first trip to the state final. They won the Central Coast Mountain League and were semifinalists in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs. They advanced to the state final following a 79-69 win over Burbank Providence. They are led by Seattle University bound Robert Hutchens.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande





8:00 p.m. - Division 1: Campolindo vs. Ribet Academy

A pair of teams looking for their second consecutive state titles meet up in a different division. Campolindo of Moraga defeated Colony in the 2019 Division 2 title game. The Cougars are 26-6 and champions of the Diablo-Foothill League. They defeated Concord De La Salle on Tuesday to advance to this game. They are led by a pair of brothers and a junior in Emmanuel Callas. Carter Mahaney has signed with Northern Arizona and his sophomore sibling is Aidan Mahaney, arguably the top sophomore in Northern California. They form a talented backcourt duo with Callas, a 6’5 forward averages double figures with over 13 points per game.

Ribet Academy (30-3) is looking for its third state title. They defeated Immanuel in the Division IV state championship last season and are champions of the Harbor League and the CIF Southern Section Division 2A. The core of last year’s team returns, headlined by junior forward Tyler Powell and senior guard Snookey Wigington. The duo was aided by the transfer of Tre White, a four-star 6’5 sophomore. White, a Kansas decommit, put on a show when I saw him in November with his previous school Cornerstone Christian of San Antonio Texas.

The Pick: Ribet Academy





Stay tuned for a preview of Saturday’s state games after the Northern California Open Division Regional Final on Thursday night.