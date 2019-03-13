Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 15:45:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

State D-4 Championship Revisited: Here's Jack Nelson's Play By Play

Ikzyoofolstr5e37izea
Division IV state champions Ribet Academy Fighting Frogs
Photo by Gerry Freitas
Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

The Ribet Academy Fighting Frogs defeated the Immanuel Eagles, 60-49, in the California state high school Boy's Div 1V basketball game on Saturday afternoon noon in the Golden 1 Center in downtow...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}