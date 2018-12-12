A loaded slate of state playoffs games highlight action in the California this weekend with Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic being the premier match up.



Here is a preview of four of the top games:



Friday



DIVISION 2–AA: Del Oro vs. Grace Brethren at 4:00 p.m. at Cerritos College



A pair of teams coming off state championship losses in 2016 and 2017 return to the state final. Del Oro of Loomis is looking for its second title and meets up with Grace Brethren of Simi Valley, who is looking for its first state title.



Del Oro (13-1) advanced to the state final following a 14-13 last minute win over Saint Francis in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division 2 regional final last week. Del Oro’s lone loss is a league loss to Folsom.



Senior quarterback Carson Jarratt and running back Sheldon Conde lead the offense. Jarrett has thrown for 17 touchdowns, while Conde has rushed for 14 scores.



The defense is led by senior Charlie Rogers and his 103 tackles while fellow seniors Johnny Guzman and Dante Pericin each had four interceptions.



Grace Brethren (13-2) and went undefeated in the Tri-Valley League and won the Division 4 CIF Southern Section Championship. They advanced after a 28-14 win over Saint Augustine two weeks ago.



Senior Lontrelle Diggs leads the offense with 2,326 rushing yards and 33 scores. Justin Skidmore leads the defense in tackles with 161. USC commit Stanley Taufoou has 96 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Senior Troy Hothan leads the state in interceptions with 11.



The Pick: Grace Brethren





