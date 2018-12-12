State Weekend Football Playoff Preview
A loaded slate of state playoffs games highlight action in the California this weekend with Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic being the premier match up.
Here is a preview of four of the top games:
Friday
DIVISION 2–AA: Del Oro vs. Grace Brethren at 4:00 p.m. at Cerritos College
A pair of teams coming off state championship losses in 2016 and 2017 return to the state final. Del Oro of Loomis is looking for its second title and meets up with Grace Brethren of Simi Valley, who is looking for its first state title.
Del Oro (13-1) advanced to the state final following a 14-13 last minute win over Saint Francis in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division 2 regional final last week. Del Oro’s lone loss is a league loss to Folsom.
Senior quarterback Carson Jarratt and running back Sheldon Conde lead the offense. Jarrett has thrown for 17 touchdowns, while Conde has rushed for 14 scores.
The defense is led by senior Charlie Rogers and his 103 tackles while fellow seniors Johnny Guzman and Dante Pericin each had four interceptions.
Grace Brethren (13-2) and went undefeated in the Tri-Valley League and won the Division 4 CIF Southern Section Championship. They advanced after a 28-14 win over Saint Augustine two weeks ago.
Senior Lontrelle Diggs leads the offense with 2,326 rushing yards and 33 scores. Justin Skidmore leads the defense in tackles with 161. USC commit Stanley Taufoou has 96 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Senior Troy Hothan leads the state in interceptions with 11.
The Pick: Grace Brethren
DIVISION 1–AA: Folsom vs. Cathedral Catholic at 8:00 p.m. at Cerritos College
The state’s premier matchup features nationally ranked Folsom taking on Cathedral Cathedral in a game featuring the past two winners of the Division 1-AA game.
Folsom (13-1) has put on a show this year since its 14-0 loss at Concord De La Salle to open up the season. They have won the past 13 games by a minimum of 36 points, including last week’s regional final 84-46 win over previously unbeaten Central of Fresno.
Their score margins are crazy, as they score 53.9 points and allow just 13.9 points per game. They are led on offense by Boise State commit Kaiden Bennett, who has thrown for 3,993 yards and 60 touchdowns with 12 scores on the ground. Clemson commit Joe Ngata has 21 receiving scores, while 4-star juniors Elijhah Badger has 20 receiving scores and Daniyel Ngata has 10 rushing scores and 10 receiving touchdowns.
The defense is led by senior Tyler Hardeman who leads the team in sacks with 8.5 and is tied for tackles with 66 with Noah Jenkins.
Cathedral Catholic (12-1) has won 12 straight games since its opening game 19-7 loss at La Costa Canyon. Since that game the Dons went undefeated in the Western League, won the Open Division CIF San Diego Section Championship, and had a dramatic 24-21 regional final win over Narbonne two weeks ago.
Senior running back Shawn Poma leads the team with 17 rushing touchdowns. Junior DJ Ralph has thrown for 15 touchdowns with only one interception.
The defense allows just 10.8 points per game behind junior Jordan Allen and senior Jalen Dye. Allen, a linebacker, leads the team in tackles, while Dye, the son former 2005 World Series MVP Jermaine, had the game winning interception against Narbonne.
The Pick: Folsom
Saturday
DIVISION 2–A: San Joaquin Memorial vs. Lawndale at 4:00 p.m. at Cerritos College
A pair of teams in their first state title game meet up, as San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno travels south to play Lawndale.
San Joaquin Memorial (14-0) went undefeated through the County/Metro League. They won the CIF Central Section Division 3 Championship and beat Tulare Union 69-25 last week to advance to the state final.
San Jose State commit Alec Trujillo leads an offense that scores 49.8 points per game with his 4,091 passing yards and 49 scores. Iowa State commit Leonard Glass has rushed for 16 scores. 4-star junior Jalen McMillan has 19 receiving touchdowns.
Senior Matthew Alvarez leads the team with 124 tackles. Senior Joshua Kelly has 10 interceptions on defense and 1,100 receiving yards and 12 scores on offense.
Lawndale (13-2) has won 10 straight games since a loss to Narbonne on September 21st. That winning streak includes an undefeated Ocean League, a CIF Southern Section Division 5 Championship, and a 42-21 win over South Hills in the regional final two weeks ago.
Senior USC commit Jordan Wilmore leads the team on offense with 2,028 rushing yards and 20 scores. Senior Keenan Fyles leads the team in tackles.
The Pick: San Joaquin Memorial
DIVISION 1–A: Liberty vs. Sierra Canyon at 8:00 p.m. at Cerritos College
Liberty of Brentwood heads south in their first state title appearance to face Sierra Canyon, who is looking to go 3-0 in the state finals.
Liberty (12-1) suffered its lone loss to De la Salle in the CIF North Coast Section Open Division final. They advanced to the state final following their 33-21 win over Valley Christian last week.
Quarterback Jay Butterfield is the top ranked junior in Northern California and has thrown for 3,176 yards and 43 scores. Tyerell Sturges-Cofer has 1,343 rushing yards and 15 scores.
Two-way senior Sione Vaki has 1,359 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns with 73 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense. Senior Nicky Einess leads the team in tackles with 108 and sacks with 8.
Sierra Canyon (12-3) is looking for its first state title since 2016. they have won seven straight games including a CIF Southern Section Division 3 Champion and a 7-3 regional final win over Upland two weeks ago.
Senior running back EJ Gable leads the way with 1,520 rushing yards and 23 scores. Sophomore quarterback Chayden Peery has thrown for 2,805 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Junior JD Hernandez leads the team with 161 tackles. Sophomore DJ Harvey has 6 interceptions and 633 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns on offense.
The Pick: Sierra Canyon