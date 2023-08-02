July was another busy month of decommitments from Power Five programs sparked by the scandal at Northwestern and the regular flow of players backing off their pledges. In all, 20 prospects decommitted last month and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney ranks them in this month’s Sting Factor story:



Demarcus Riddick - Georgia to Auburn

Overview: The high four-star linebacker from Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County had been committed to Georgia since early November and the Bulldogs rarely lose out on elite players but in recent months it was becoming clear Riddick was looking to be even closer to home. Alabama seemed to be the school most likely to flip him but Auburn swooped in late and landed his commitment. This sting factor could be even higher but Georgia will be fine without Riddick in the class. Sting factor: 8

*****

Perry Thompson - Alabama to Auburn

Overview: The Foley, Ala., four-star receiver had been committed to Alabama since last June and it looked like he was locked in with the Crimson Tide but Auburn slowly made in-roads with Thompson and at the Big Cat Weekend, Thompson flipped to the Tigers. It was a huge statement by coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn staff - which included a dunk in the pool - as now two of the top four players in Alabama are committed to Auburn - both flips from other SEC powers. This sting might be a tad inflated because the two Alabama WR commits in 2025 might be better right now anyway but that’s to be determined. Sting factor: 8

*****

Tawaski Abrams - Florida State to Florida

Overview: Abrams brings speed and playmaking ability to the field and that’s why he was such an important commitment for Florida State in January. But his pledge would only last until the middle of July when he flipped to Florida - which brings its own kind of personal sting to Seminoles fans. This number could be even higher for the Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar standout but Florida State is loaded with elite pass-catchers in this class and should be just fine moving forward. Sting factor: 7

*****

Jaylen Heyward - Georgia to uncommitted

Overview: The Rockledge, Fla., four-star safety would have been a nice addition in Georgia’s secondary because he has great instincts and what he lacks a little bit in length he makes up for with a physical nature on the field but his commitment to the Bulldogs that started in January lasted only until the middle of July. UCF and Miami are the two teams to watch but it’s really the Knights to watch as he has great relationships there, it’s closest to home and teammate DJ McCormick is already committed. Sting factor: 7

*****

Demond Williams - Ole Miss to Arizona

Overview: The Ole Miss quarterback room is absolutely loaded but it still would have been nice for the Rebels to keep Williams in the class because the Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star while undersized is a playmaker in every sense of the word. Last season, he let his team to a victory over five-star QB Malachi Nelson in California. He has a great pop to his throws, he was impressive at the Elite 11 and he can run around and make plays. Weeks after backing off his pledge to Ole Miss, the four-star committed to Arizona. Sting factor: 7

*****

Jamir Benjamin - Northwestern to UCLA

Overview: It’s been a wild recruiting ride for Benjamin - and really none of his doing. The three-star cornerback from West Bloomfield, Mich., originally committed to Stanford but then coach David Shaw resigned. Then Benjamin picked Northwestern only to have the program rocked by hazing allegations and the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald. During a weekend visit to UCLA, Benjamin liked what he saw - and the stability within the program - and he decided to flip there. Sting factor: 6

*****

Jontae Gilbert - Ohio State to uncommitted

Overview: Gilbert’s commitment to Ohio State lasted exactly one year but for many of those months the 2025 four-star safety was seriously considering other programs. He hinted at the OT7 Phoenix this spring that he was about to open things back up as South Carolina has emerged as the strongest contender now but Tennessee, Georgia Tech and others are in the mix. The Buckeyes always recruit well in the secondary plus he’s a 2025 prospect so this one doesn’t hurt as much. Sting factor: 6

*****

Adrian Wilson - TCU to Oregon

Overview: If TCU is going to stay relevant on the national scene, keeping players like Wilson committed is crucial but the 2025 four-star receiver lasted only about a month in TCU’s recruiting class before flipping following a visit to Oregon for its big Saturday Night Live event. He and four-star Dallas Wilson are already committed to the Ducks in 2025 and form one of the most-lethal duos so far in the class as Adrian Wilson averaged about 20 yards per catch and has had a great offseason. Sting factor: 6

*****

Joseph Cryer - Ole Miss to LSU

Overview: When Cryer committed to Ole Miss in early June, it looked like he was all done with recruiting. The three-star offensive lineman from Natchitoches (La.) Central then landed an offer from LSU and once that happened Cryer said his “mind was going crazy right now” since it was such a major offer. The three-star then visited Baton Rouge days later and then flipped his pledge to the Tigers. This number could be even higher since Cryer is going from one SEC school to another. Sting factor: 5

*****

Logan Saldate - Oregon State to Notre Dame