Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

D.J. Uiagalelei is the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, a five-star quarterback with tremendous physical skills and special qualities on the football field.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout also recently returned from a trip to Clemson, which he called his best visit yet. For a while, the Tigers have been a serious contender in his early recruitment.

Does Clemson have the recruiting muscle to come into California and land the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class?

A look at the Tigers’ recent recruiting success could provide a glimpse as to just how powerful Clemson could be on the recruiting trail.

Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff went to Alabama to land five-star receiver Justyn Ross in a heated battle against the Crimson Tide. Clemson beat out Ohio State and others for Ohio native and five-star offensive lineman Jackson Carman. The Tigers beat childhood favorite South Carolina for five-star defensive end Xavier Thomas.

And Clemson landed the No. 1 prospect in the country, five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. All of those recruiting wins happened in the last recruiting cycle alone.

Uiagalelei, who is also serious about Oregon, USC, Alabama and others, loved the environment and the coaching staff at Clemson. So can the Tigers waltz into California and take the No. 1 player in the 2020 class?

It’s still early but history says Clemson has a really good shot.