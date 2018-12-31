Take Two returns with another offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

D.J. Uiagalelei is the No. 1 player in the 2020 class. He’s a 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco who is also a star baseball player and has potential future stardom in two sports.

In his junior season, Uiagalelei threw for 3,366 yards with 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for six scores.

Over the weekend, the 2020 five-star prospect was at LSU’s bowl practice as he continues to have interest in the Tigers.

LSU already has quarterback commitments from four-stars Max Johnson and TJ Finley and it could be done recruiting the position for that class, but it’s still super early - it’s not even National Signing Day for the 2019 crop - and if Uiagalelei continues to show interest, then it would be nearly impossible to turn him down.

Clemson and Oregon have jumped out to an early lead in the Uiagalelei sweepstakes, but showing up at LSU practice was telling. So is the fact that new 2020 five-star commit Elias Ricks from California is working Uiagalelei to join him in the LSU class.

Will it happen?