Take Two: Could 2020 be the best West class of Rivals era?
THE STORYLINE
The 2020 class is loaded in the West region with two new five-star defensive backs Elias Ricks and Kelee Ringo joining an already impressive group in quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the No. 1 player in the entire class, linebacker Justin Flowe, defensive end Sav’ell Smalls and receiver Johnny Wilson as the other five-stars from the region.
In total, that is six five-stars in the region basically as their junior seasons gets underway. What’s even more impressive about the 2020 class is that many other prospects from the West could join the five-star ranks and some have already been considered.
Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan running back Kendall Milton is a possible superstar; offensive tackle Andrew Gentry is massive and special; tight end Darnell Washington has unique physical attributes and could be one of the more special players at his position in a long time. The list goes on and on.
There have been other outstanding classes in the region through the Rivals era dating back to 2002. The 2018 group was strong with Amon-Ra St. Brown and JT Daniels leading the way. In 2015, quarterback Josh Rosen and defensive back Iman Marshall led the way. The 2014 class featured Adoree’ Jackson, Joe Mixon and JuJu Smith-Schuster among others. And in 2005, Rey Maualuga, Mark Sanchez and Jonathan Stewart were on top.
When all is said and done, will the 2020 class be the best in the West region in the Rivals era?
FIRST TAKE: MATT MORENO, GOAZCATS.COM
“It is definitely feeling like the 2020 class in the West has a chance to be the strongest in the Rivals era. The top of the class almost speaks for itself with four of the top six prospects in the Rivals100 coming from either California or Washington now that Ricks has moved up to No. 6 on the list.
"I was a big fan of the 2014 and 2015 classes, and one thing I liked about each of those groups was that the talent wasn’t held to just one position or one area of the West. In 2015, the five-star group in the West was impressive and the talent was spread out a bit. Guys like Rosen, Marshall and Kahlil McKenzie came from California, but players like Christian Kirk from Arizona and Porter Gustin out of Utah were top 25 prospects, too. Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and Hawaii also had some strong prospects in that class.
“There aren’t as many five-star prospects in the West’s 2020 class, but star power is still there and the talent isn’t coming from just one area. Ringo might eventually end up having the biggest recruitment of any recent prospect to come out of the state. Even in Tucson, prospects like Bijan Robinson and Lathan Ransom are a couple of the more impressive national recruits we have seen in some time.
"You can really make your way through the states and positions and find high-end talent all over the place in the West’s 2020 class. That depth, along with the strong group at the top of the rankings led by Uiagalelei, makes the class one that can rival any other group in recent history.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS,.COM
“On paper, it’s a really good start for the West region. It’s hard to say if it’s going to end up the best class, but there is so much talent out there. We knew 2020 was going to be a big year out West especially with 2019 being OK but not as deep as you’d expect it to be.
“The key is to have kids like Smalls and Ringo from states other than California to really push things over the edge when it comes to West recruiting and that’s what this class has.”