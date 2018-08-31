Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites. MORE TAKE TWO: Miami's recruiting strategy | Best position for five-star athlete Arik Gilbert

THE STORYLINE

FIRST TAKE: MATT MORENO, GOAZCATS.COM

“It is definitely feeling like the 2020 class in the West has a chance to be the strongest in the Rivals era. The top of the class almost speaks for itself with four of the top six prospects in the Rivals100 coming from either California or Washington now that Ricks has moved up to No. 6 on the list.

"I was a big fan of the 2014 and 2015 classes, and one thing I liked about each of those groups was that the talent wasn’t held to just one position or one area of the West. In 2015, the five-star group in the West was impressive and the talent was spread out a bit. Guys like Rosen, Marshall and Kahlil McKenzie came from California, but players like Christian Kirk from Arizona and Porter Gustin out of Utah were top 25 prospects, too. Oregon, Colorado, Nevada and Hawaii also had some strong prospects in that class. “There aren’t as many five-star prospects in the West’s 2020 class, but star power is still there and the talent isn’t coming from just one area. Ringo might eventually end up having the biggest recruitment of any recent prospect to come out of the state. Even in Tucson, prospects like Bijan Robinson and Lathan Ransom are a couple of the more impressive national recruits we have seen in some time. "You can really make your way through the states and positions and find high-end talent all over the place in the West’s 2020 class. That depth, along with the strong group at the top of the rankings led by Uiagalelei, makes the class one that can rival any other group in recent history.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS,.COM