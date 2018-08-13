CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



THE STORYLINE

Bru McCoy is a rare prospect in the 2019 class, a five-star athlete who could legitimately play wide receiver and linebacker at the next level and who has drawn comparisons at least from a physical standpoint to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Myles Jack. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout has taken large portions of this offseason off, though, as he recovers from injury and prepares for a big senior season on arguably the top high school team in the country. He’s expected to be Mater Dei’s top receiving target and could be the team’s top tackler with four-star defensive end Mase Funa sidelined because of injury. McCoy is not only an intelligent player, but his physical nature playing both ways makes him unstoppable at times. Soft-spoken off the field, the five-star athlete is sometimes a freak of nature on it and he could push even higher up the rankings, especially if no other players stake their claim at the top of the rankings. McCoy is currently the No. 7 prospect in the class. Can the five-star make a push for No. 1 through his senior season and into the all-star events?

FIRST TAKE: CHRIS SWANSON, TROJANSPORTS.COM

“Bru McCoy is an impressive athlete. He’s one of those very few football players who showed potential to play in a Power Five conference when he was only a freshman in high school. I also think there’s a legitimate debate about what side of the ball he should play on in college. I think he could fit in on either side of the ball on any team in the country. It takes a rare football player to earn that praise.

"But I don’t see him as the best player in the 2019 class at all. Last year, two players on him his high school team where clearly better than him. Others at Mater Dei could argue that they are more important to the Monarchs as well. Since I’m not sure he’s the best player on his own high school team, I’m confident he’s not the best player in this class.

"He’s a great high school football player that should be highly ranked. He deserves all the praise in the world. But I would bet against him being the best player in this class and feel very confident in doing so.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM