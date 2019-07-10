Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Clemson has already come to California to land the nation’s No. 1 player in five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and the national champs could be coming back for No. 2 as well.

Steam is picking up on the storyline that the Tigers are becoming more and more of a real player for Upland, Calif., five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and that chatter was very real at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and at other events through this offseason.

Flowe is expected to visit Clemson soon, and then he’s also very serious about Alabama and Georgia - basically, the three major national powerhouses at this time - but the Tigers could have an edge because of who is in this recruiting class for them and how the coaching staff is recruiting the five-star standout.

If the Upland standout prefers to stay closer to home, then USC would probably be the pick, according to sources, but the coaching situation there still has a long way to play out before December's signing period.

Flowe seems nowhere near making a decision, and the fall will be important as he hits the road and figures everything out. But could Clemson have the big edge in his recruitment as the summer continues? And can the Tigers close the deal?



