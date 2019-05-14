Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

The botched handling of Chris Steele’s request to be immediately moved from the dorm he shared with Jalon Jones cost Florida the five-star cornerback, who has entered the transfer portal, and could have cost the Gators a lot more as well.

The former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect reportedly asked to be moved out of the dorm room early in the spring semester, but Florida did not act and told Steele and his family he would be moved in the summer. Jones was accused by two female students in early April of sexual battery.

The move by Steele to enter the transfer portal so early in his Florida career was at first lambasted by those who did not know the situation and once more information was released it became clear Florida coach Dan Mullen and the Gators seem to be in the wrong about the timeliness of the move.

Recruits took notice. Three 2021 Florida commits backed off their pledges in recent days in defensive end Bryce Langston, linebacker Dink Jackson and receiver Trevonte Rucker. A fourth, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, de-committed from the Gators a little while back. Langston, Jackson and Rucker are all in-state prospects.

Many believe the handling of Steele’s situation precipitated many of those 2021 de-commitments. Florida’s 2020 class has remained stable - and impressive as the Gators are ranked as the eighth-best class in the team recruiting rankings with six four-stars out of their 10 commitments.

Florida’s 2021 class was decimated and the handling of Steele was certainly a factor. Will the Gators have problems with prospects in their 2020 class or have we seen the extent of the losses Florida will suffer because of this issue?