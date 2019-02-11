CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



THE STORYLINE

The USC offense is led by former five-star quarterback JT Daniels, former five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, former high four-star receiver Michael Pittman and a bevy of talented running backs. Now offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, known for running wide-open spread offenses, is running the show and has no shortage of offensive weapons. But last season's output was a serious downer, especially against good teams – three points against Stanford, 14 in a blowout at Texas, 14 in a loss to Cal. Daniels struggled and the offense needs a restart as Clay Helton is clearly on the hot seat entering this season. USC appeared to hit a home run when it hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to be the offensive coordinator, only to see him leave town before his bags were unpacked to become the Arizona Cardinals coach. Harrell is a fine replacement for Kingsbury and shows that USC’s offensive philosophy has changed to a more pass-happy approach. Will it be enough to get the Trojans back in the national title conversation?

FIRST TAKE: RYAN YOUNG, TROJANSPORTS.COM

“A lack of defense didn’t stop Oklahoma from being a national contender this past season. I should quickly qualify that before the Hot Take Police sound their sirens — I’m not at all saying USC looks like the Sooners entering the 2019 campaign. But in time, in future years, sure, I can see the Trojans getting back into the national picture with the Air Raid — if certain things prove true. "We still don’t know how big the gap is between Kliff Kingsbury and Graham Harrell, who has but three years as a coordinator at North Texas on his resume. He has a ton to prove unlike the other former Texas Tech quarterback who passed through campus this winter. But the system would certainly seem to maximize the strengths of the program. "While USC’s recruiting started showing some strains this cycle, the Trojans are still stocked with top offensive skill position talent and with this system should continue to attract those kind of prospects more easily than some other areas of need on the roster. Meaning, yes, offensive line remains a legitimate question moving forward. “As for the other side of the ball, the problem last season wasn’t necessarily the defense, if we’re being objective. Fans love to rail on DC Clancy Pendergast, and his lack of involvement as a recruiter is a fair point of criticism, but on the field a severely depleted defensive unit did enough in most games to give USC a good chance to win. "The offense, with its persistent second-half failures, didn’t. So if Harrell proves to be the real deal and can unlock the full potential of all these five- and four-star playmakers, and the offensive line can be serviceable, it’s logical to think USC could — emphasis on could — resurface in the national picture before long. I guess what I’m saying is the Air Raid is a step in the right direction.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM