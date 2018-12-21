LAS VEGAS -- Junior point guard Daishen Nix proved, again, that he belongs in discussion when it comes to elite point guards in his class. More on Nix and many others in Eric Bossi's Thursday Takeaways from the Tarkanian Classic.



DAISHEN NIX BACKED UP HIS STATUS AS AN ELITE IN 2020

I felt good about Daishen Nix emerging as one of the top point guards in 2020 coming out of the summer. When I saw him in early November, I was pretty sure that he should be included with the elite players overall and after seeing him again in Vegas I'm totally convinced. In an era of combo guards and high scoring guards, Nix is a true throwback. He's a point guard in every sense and whether or not his teammates come through for him, he's going to make correct decision each and every time and if a teammate is open, he will get the ball. Make no mistake, though, Nix can carry a team offensively if needed and he's grown to at least 6-foot-4 with a strong body and sneaky athleticism. On top of all of that, he's a potential stud on the defensive end. NIx is looking good to enter five-star status during the next rankings update and his recruitment has really taken off. Memphis, LSU and West Virginia just offered joining Arizona, Kansas, Arizona State, Washington, Minnesota, Grand Canyon, Maryland, UCLA, Oklahoma, Gonzaga and others.



FIVE-STAR SOPHOMORE MICHAEL FOSTER REMINDS ME OF.....

No comparison is perfect and they can fit one day and be totally off a bit down the road. With that being said, I can't help but be reminded of watching a young Julius Randle play when I'm watching 2021 five-star forward Michael Foster. Now, Randle was probably a little bigger and more athletic at the same stage in his development, but Foster likely shoots it better. However, it's the ability to push in transition after grabbing rebounds, ability to defend switches in space and to just intimidate opponents physically that makes their games similar. If Foster can continue to progress to anywhere near the level that Randle has made it to, I'm sure he would take it in a second.

Foster didn't do any unofficial visits in the fall and doesn't have any plans for any in the near future. Georgetown, Memphis, Illinois, Gonzaga, Kansas, LSU and Texas A&M are among those who have been involved lately.



MAKUR MAKER PUTS HIMSELF IN THE 2020 CONVERSATION

It looks like we are going to have to figure out exactly where Makur Maker fits in with the 2020 class and we'll have to do it soon. After intriguing early on -- as class of 2019 prospect -- and then going off radar for a bit, Maker is back in the states at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran and he's certainly a very unique talent. He looks to be every bit of 6-foot-11, he has length and he has the ability to handle the ball like a guard and he's very -- make that almost too much so -- willing to let jump shots fly from all over the floor. When he does go inside, he's a matchup problem because of his skill and size. Will he play more on the interior moving forward? Is the move to the class of 2020 permanent? Who will jump into his recruitment? Those are things we'll have to look into. As for a ranking, I'd like to see him another time or two but it's safe to say that he will enter the 2020 rankings at a pretty high level.



THURSDAY NEWS AND NOTES