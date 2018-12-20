The star at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair got to the basket, hit timely shots and knocked down crucial free throws down the stretch to secure a win over Henderson (Nev.) Liberty and their 48 point explosion from junior wing Julian Strawther .

Eric Bossi: (EB): Let's talk about your development as a player some. Freshman year you start off trying to make a name for yourself, sophomore year you are starting to get some notoriety and now as a junior you are targeted, what's your mindset coming into the season?

Josh Christopher: (JC): It's just time for me to hold my own every time I get on the court instead of being that guy wants to go after people, I'm that guy that people want to go after. It's a mindset knowing that I have a target on my back, I've got to get out there on the court and handle business every time."

EB: Some guys like that target, some struggle. How do you deal with it?

JC: Since I was younger I've been that guy who was up for the big moment. In the last seconds I've always wanted the ball in my hands no matter what so pressure, I've been pressured since I was a baby. Pressure is nothing for me and I'm always ready for the moment.

EB: Your older brother Patrick Christopher went through all of this. He was highly ranked, heavily recruited, how does having him around help?

JC: He just tells me to enjoy the process. I'm only 17 so I need to enjoy being a kid. I need to enjoy doing this before it becomes a job and to have fun with it and always keep grinding. Really, it's mostly just regular big brother stuff.

EB: You took an official visit out to Missouri, how was that for you?

JC: It was fun, I had a really good time. The coaches were really cool and the facilities were dope. It was everything that I've expected. You know with my cousin there (strength coach Nicodemus Christopher) and him being with Cuonzo (Martin) at Cal before that I already know those guys. It was just a matter of getting out there and seeing the people. They treated me pretty well out there and I really had a good time."

EB: You also had a chance to get over to USC recently, it's a local school and you've been there. What's the vibe with them?



JC: It's just home. I've been around USC. I mean I pass the Galen Center almost every day going to school and getting places. I always see it so it's almost like home to me.



EB: Has the ability to take official visits earlier been beneficial to you?



JC: Oh for sure. Just to get the opportunity to scope things out and kind of have more of an opportunity to think about what is really right for you?



EB: Are there any other schools who you feel are making your recruitment a priority?



JC: Definitely Missouri of course. You know Nevada, now that they have a good team they've really been a good team they've been pushing. UCLA, of course, USC all the Pac 12 schools really, Arizona State has been hitting me up too, Oregon, a lot of Pac 12 schools. Ohio State hits me up pretty often and Kansas as well.



EB: The NCAA is changing up the recruiting calendar. Is that something you talk to other prospects about, do you think it will impact you?



JC: As far as other prospects, I don't really talk to them about the changes. My dad likes to send me stuff every once and a while I might give it a read. But, I haven't really checked into the changes. I have no problem with any of it and don't think it will make a difference. I know I'm going to go to college and I have no problem with that. I know what I want to do with myself so the changes don't matter. I think everything will be alright.

