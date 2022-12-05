Cal still needs to add a new offensive coordinator this offseason, but that didn't stop three-star tight end Camden Jones from making his commitment to the program on Monday. The 6-foot-6 junior from Pasadena High School recently narrowed his focus to the Bears, Oregon State and Washington State.

Monday, he announced his decision and will join the program that has stayed most consistent in his recruitment.

"Cal and the coaching staff seemed fired up to offer me from the jump," Jones said about his decision. "I met Geep Chryst one day then the next they offered me which was amazing and a huge shock to me. I like everything about the program plus I love the Bay Area."

The multi-sport athlete, who also plays basketball, earned an offer from Chryst and the Bears early in the process, and he has been on campus numerous times at Cal. The familiarity played a big part in pushing Jones to make an early choice over a year before he can sign with a college program.