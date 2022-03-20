TE Spencer Shannon talks Cal visit: 'It makes me seriously consider them'
It's safe to say that Cal significantly improved its chances with three-star tight end Spencer Shannon after his visit to Berkeley on Saturday, which lasted about seven to eight hours."The best ter...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news