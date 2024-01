Northwestern is setting straight to work on its Class of 2025, racking up three commitments in the last three days.

The latest is from Zach Giuliano, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar, who announced his verbal pledge on Tuesday morning.

Giuliano is the first commit for new tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Paul Creighton, who came to Northwestern after a decade working on the West Coast for UC Davis, Fresno State and Washington in a variety of roles.

Giuliano carried 16 other offers including Washington, Utah and Texas A&M.