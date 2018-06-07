CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Jake Garcia

The 7-on-7 season is winding down but it’s been a valuable offseason especially to see some top underclassmen on the circuit. Here are 10 impressive 2021 prospects in the West region who have stood out in recent months. MORE: Rankings questions for West prospects | Arizona lands four-star QB commit

Buchner has a big-time arm who can bomb it down the field and it falls right into his receiver’s hands in stride almost all the time. It’s pretty impressive to watch. And then the former Michigan lacrosse commit can move in the pocket, escape pressure, keep his eyes downfield and then find an open receiver. Buchner is really athletic, can be useful on designed runs but he’s best firing it all over the field.

Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, USC, UCLA and others have already offered.

There was a lot of talk about Collins’ ability early this offseason and then he was one of the more impressive underclassmen at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Los Angeles. His recruitment took off as college coaches stopped by powerhouse Bosco during spring practice and he’s already landed offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Washington State. With his size, speed, length and playmaking ability, Collins could be one of the top receivers nationally in his class.

What stands out most about Egbuka’s game is his ability to beat cornerbacks draped all over him for 50-50 balls and his skill at making the tough catch time and time again. He snatches the ball out of the air, he’s physical against defensive backs and he has outstanding concentration. Florida State, Oregon and Oregon State have offered, but many others are expected since Egbuka is such a physical and tough matchup.

Gaoteote is a physical, relentless outside linebacker who is excellent coming off the edge and pulverizing players in the backfield. He can also drop back in coverage, use his athleticism and defend that way as well. It’s impressive to see a freshman playing with such a non-stop motor to go out and lay opponents on the ground. His brother, Palaie, signed with USC last recruiting cycle and the 2021 linebacker has already committed to the Trojans. He could be a special talent in the coming years.

Garcia played a lot under center during his freshman season, so he’s comfortable with dropping back, play-action and timing up well with his receivers. Plus, the strong-armed quarterback has shown he can make all the tough throws whether it’s a comeback on time, an out route across the field or a seam route when the receiver is blanketed. Garcia can do it all. He’s an athletic kid who’s most comfortable in the pocket but can also escape and make something happen. Nebraska (where his dad played) along with Indiana and San Jose State have offered.

The lefty threw for 3,432 yards and 34 touchdowns in 10 games during his freshman year and really made a statement as one of the best 2021 quarterbacks nationally. He comes from a family of football players (his dad Damon played at Washington and in the NFL) and Huard has an advanced feel for the position. He also has a tremendous knack for putting the ball on the money all the time and making tough throws all over the field. He was excellent at the adidas National Championships against some of the best 7-on-7 teams in the country. Washington State and Nevada have offered so far but he will have plenty of choices in the coming years.

McGee rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman and after transferring to Harbor City Narbonne, the 2021 athlete has played more receiver to become an even bigger weapon on offense. With his physical nature and tremendous athleticism, McGee has the potential to be a really special prospect in this class and reminds me of a jacked up De’Anthony Thomas. He plays with such charisma and explosiveness, McGee is a fun player to watch. He’s committed to Oregon but USC, Arizona State and Nebraska have also offered and many other top programs are interested.

Moss has had a strong offseason and has looked good at numerous events, but what was most impressive about the 2021 quarterback on film was his ability to escape pressure and still find receivers breaking open down the field. As a freshman at Los Angeles Loyola, the pocket collapsed quickly but Moss kept his composure, stepped up and then hit receivers over and over again. San Jose State is his only offer so far but now at Mission Hills Alemany - under the coaching of Casey Clausen - Moss could have a huge sophomore season.

For a freshman to be so physically dominant along the offensive line is really impressive and Suamataia showed off special ability last season. Mainly playing offensive guard, Suamataia loves to put defensive linemen on their back, he’s excellent at opening up running lanes and he’s really athletic for someone who is already 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. This week, the offensive lineman has visited Washington, Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State. Suamataia has 11 offers so far.