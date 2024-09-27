PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItOTQ4NTU3OCc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICIxY2RlNmY1NC0yMzJhLTNkN2EtYjE1MC0xMDZh YTk0MzlhODQiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MTk2NDciLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci05NDg1NTc4Iik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci05NDg1NTc4Iik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

There are so many massive visitors at both Alabama and Auburn this weekend that this entire list could be comprised of those but many other top recruits are hitting the road elsewhere, too. Here are 10 visits that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching closest over the weekend.

Advertisement

MORE GORNEY: Prospects paying close attention to Bama-UGA | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Predictions on uncommitted Rivals250 players | Travis Hunter is CFB's No. 1 player | College coaches breaking promises is older than the forward pass

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

LANDON DUCKWORTH - UCF

Landon Duckworth
Landon Duckworth

After backing off an earlier pledge to South Carolina, Duckworth came back on the market in June and the word is that UCF has been by far showing the most love and attention.

This could be a major visit for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Jackson, Ala., since so many players in his class at the position are coming off the board. It just feels like the Knights could be lining up their 2026 QB pledge.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCF FANS AT UCFSPORTS.COM

MADDEN FARAIMO - Notre Dame

Madden Faraimo
Madden Faraimo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Texas, Washington, USC and Notre Dame are the four front-runners for Faraimo but the feeling has been for a while that the Irish could be tough to beat in his recruitment. And now the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic standout, who’s serious about both academics and athletics, will be in South Bend this weekend for the Louisville matchup.

From the linebacker tradition, to the classwork to the challenge of excelling at Notre Dame, a lot is drawing Faraimo to the Irish so this weekend could be big.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

ELIJAH HAVEN - Alabama

It’s so early in Haven’s recruitment and so much could still happen with him and all the coaches around the country that could impact things but right now LSU is the team to beat – probably by a mile.

But the 2027 five-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham, who was at LSU last weekend, is headed to Tuscaloosa for the biggest game yet this season and the environment should be amazing.

All sides should have a better read on Haven’s recruitment following this trip.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

JAEDON HARMON - Alabama

Jadeon Harmon
Jadeon Harmon (Paul Strelow/Rivals.com)

A report came out Thursday that Harmon would be heading to Alabama this weekend and that definitely caught my interest. The four-star linebacker from Rome, Ga., was committed to the Crimson Tide until mid-August when he flipped his pledge to Tennessee.

Maybe Harmon is eyeing a great game in Tuscaloosa but maybe Alabama is working on flipping him back. If he shows up at the game, that’s definitely of interest.

JAVION HILSON - UCF

Javion Hilson
Javion Hilson

There was some talk about Hilson going to Texas this weekend but the latest word here is that the five-star defensive end who backed off his commitment to Florida State recently will be at UCF’s game against Colorado.

The Longhorns among others are still very much involved here but UCF could be making a serious move since it’s less than an hour from home in Cocoa, Fla., his teammate Jayvan Boggs flipped there and the coaching staff is making him a big priority. If he shows up, that could be very big for the Knights in the end.

ANTHONY JONES - Alabama

Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Tank” is expected to roll into Tuscaloosa this weekend. The five-star edge rusher from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s has Alabama and Auburn basically as his two favorites right now and while the Tigers could have an edge it’s interesting that he’s headed to Tuscaloosa for this game.

Georgia and LSU are two others to watch as well.

DEUCE KNIGHT - Auburn

Deuce Knight
Deuce Knight (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

By our count, the high four-star Notre Dame quarterback commit will be making his fourth appearance at Auburn this season for the big showdown against Oklahoma on Saturday. He still has not flipped his pledge to the Tigers – which has been expected for a while now – but it has to be a great sign for Auburn that the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout continues to show up nearly every single week.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

NA'EEM OFFORD - Auburn

Na'eem Offord
Na'eem Offord (Sam Spiegelman)

Offord is expected to make a return trip to Auburn as well as the Tigers keep working to flip the five-star cornerback from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker even though he remains committed to Ohio State. Despite its 2-2 start and a disappointing showing last week against Arkansas, Offord continues to show interest in the in-state program and while some believe he could end up sticking with the Buckeyes, it cannot be a bad sign that he keeps coming to games as the Tigers are clearly trying to flip him.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

DERICK SMITH - Alabama

Derick Smith
Derick Smith (Rivals.com)

Oh really? The former Alabama commit who flipped to Auburn in late July is expected at the big Alabama-Georgia showdown and this one is especially interesting as the Crimson Tide have not given up on the Selma (Ala.) Southside standout.

Smith has not done a lot of national events but he has incredible film and is definitely a wanted man by both programs. If Auburn struggles this weekend and Alabama beats Georgia, is there something to watch here?

MADDEN WILLIAMS - Penn State

Madden Williams
Madden Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

In a little under-the-radar big-time visit, Williams has been incredibly productive at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and the top target in that offense. Penn State has shown him love since before he was a national name and that has gone a long way with the 2026 four-star receiver.

Ohio State has been the team to watch early on but Penn State, Texas, Oregon, Florida State and others are involved for the UCLA legacy.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvdGVuLWJpZ2dlc3QtdmlzaXRzLW9uLXRhcC1mb3It dGhpcy13ZWVrZW5kLTMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbi1iaWdnZXN0LXZpc2l0cy1vbi10YXAtZm9yLXRoaXMt d2Vla2VuZC0zJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK