Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Another busy weekend of big games highlighted by Georgia-Texas and Alabama-Tennessee have some of the biggest names back on the road. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at the 10 visits that are catching his eye this weekend:

KALEB BURNS - Oklahoma

The chances that Burns sticks with his Baylor commitment (after being pledged to Texas Tech early on) look slimmer and slimmer. The high three-star linebacker from Houston (Texas) Cypress Falls loved his Oregon trip last weekend in a thriller over Ohio State, Ole Miss is also pushing hard and Burns will have the opportunity to see Oklahoma this weekend. The Sooners are coming on strong here but Oregon is also very appealing if he wants to travel that far.

ISAIAH CAMPBELL - Tennessee

After surprisingly backing off a long commitment to Clemson in late September, Tennessee and North Carolina have emerged as the two teams to watch and the four-star defensive end will be in Knoxville this weekend. It should be a raucous environment for the Alabama matchup and the Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham standout should be able to soak it all in. The Tar Heels are definitely a contender but the Vols are definitely the team to watch here especially with James Pearce and others excelling there.

BRADY EDMUNDS - Texas

Can any program beat Ohio State for the star 2027 quarterback? It could be very difficult since Edmunds has built such a great relationship with everybody in Columbus and he’s super comfortable there but USC is trying and Texas gets its shot this weekend. From an offensive standpoint, the timeline could go from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning to KJ Lacey to Dia Bell to Edmunds? It doesn’t get much better than that but the Longhorns do have some ground to make up.

JAEDON HARMON - Tennessee

A former Alabama commit who flipped to Tennessee who Alabama is trying to flip back, Harmon is one of the biggest visitors in Knoxville – or anywhere – this weekend. The four-star linebacker from Rome, Ga., is very familiar with the Crimson Tide but changed his mind and picked the Vols in August. But Alabama has not given up so this weekend Harmon can see both teams on the field and then make his mind up from there.

JAVION HILSON - Texas

The five-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla., can’t seem to quit Florida State since he visited again after his decommitment but Texas is right within striking distance to land him.

Hilson is a very talented edge rusher who has gone through early pledges to Alabama and Florida State but now has Texas, UCF, the Seminoles and others chasing him. A big weekend in Austin could push the Longhorns right to the top of his list.

IMMANUEL IHEANACHO - Tennessee

The massive 2026 five-star offensive lineman could not make it to Tennessee as expected last weekend for the Florida game but he will be in Knoxville for the Alabama showdown as a sign that he remains highly interested in the Vols - and could be peeking at the Crimson Tide offensive line as well. A recent visit to Penn State went really well for the North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout as the Nittany Lions, Ohio State and a whole host of SEC programs are involved.

KELSHAUN JOHNSON - Texas

Texas is doing A-OK with receiver recruiting since the Longhorns already have pledges from five-star Jaime Ffrench and four-stars Kaleb Lockett and Daylan McCutcheon, after flipping him from Florida State, but the cherry on top could be Johnson. The four-star receiver has been committed to Texas A&M since July and it could be tough to flip him from the Aggies but the Longhorns are going to give it a shot this weekend.

JUSTUS TERRY - Texas

This could be a Georgia vs. Alabama battle until the end (and it might not be a coincidence that the five-star is visiting Texas when it hosts the Bulldogs) but the Longhorns will have their shot to turn the tide this weekend. The five-star defensive end from Manchester, Ga., has certainly been unsure about his recruitment after earlier pledges to Georgia and USC and this could be Texas’ opportunity to provide an alternative for Terry to consider.

RILEY PETTIJOHN - Texas

Before Texas fans get overjoyed about the five-star Ohio State linebacker commit coming to Austin this weekend, a source close to Pettijohn told me he “won’t be doing any flipping.” Still, getting the McKinney, Texas standout on campus is huge and could at least plant the seed that the Longhorns are not only for real but possibly a better option than the Buckeyes. This could be the toughest of them all and nothing should be expected soon but Texas could play the long game here going into the early signing period.

KEVIN WYNN - Texas