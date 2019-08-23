Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The Power Five gets much of the attention of the college football world, but we all know that there are non-Power Five players that will have a big impact this season and beyond. Here are 10 players to keep an eye on.

The skinny: With offers from only North Texas and Austin Peay, Fine committed to the Mean Green a few days before National Signing Day. Returning for his final season at North Texas, Fine has quietly put together an amazing collegiate career. Having totaled 9,417 yards and 64 touchdowns through the air to this point, he may not have the prototypical size, 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds, but he knows how to get the ball to his playmakers. There is no reason to believe that his final season with the Mean Green won’t be a memorable one. Farrell’s take: Fine was a two-star quarterback coming out of high school who was considered way too small for Power Five programs. However, he has found his niche at North Texas and is one of the most prolific passers in the NCAA. He could always sling the ball, but at 5-foot-10 and 161 pounds, many thought he’d get broken in half coming out of high school.

The skinny: With his only FBS offer coming from UCF, a mid-January official visit to Orlando sealed the deal for the Golden Knights. Grant may be the best defensive back in the country that many people are not familiar with. However, the NFL is very aware of his accomplishments and potential. He led UCF in tackles last season with 109, while also adding three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. Farrell’s take: Grant was an undersized safety out of high school who weighed about 165 pounds and whose only big offer from was UCF. He’s obviously grown into a big time playmaker and a solid tackle. His ability to close on the ball is beyond impressive as well.

The skinny: King initially committed to TCU, but then decommitted in search of a program that would give him an opportunity to play quarterback. Houston immediately became a favorite, with coach Tom Herman making him a priority. Soon after, in late December, he committed to the Cougars. King was enjoying a fantastic 2018 season, throwing for almost 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions, plus rushing for 674 yards and 14 touchdowns, when an injury finished his campaign after 11 games. Now healthy, and with new coach Dana Holgorsen in charge of the offense, King may be in store for an even bigger season. Farrell’s take: King was a high three-star coming out of high school who had bigger offers to play other positions but wanted to be a quarterback. He could have been a slot receiver or a cornerback in college but he was at his best with the ball in his hands. Now he’s a low-key Heisman candidate because he’s expected to put up such big numbers.

The skinny: Lewis initially committed to Marshall during the summer leading up to his senior season, but then flipped to FIU in late January. Lewis has improved his productivity each of his three seasons in college. Having finished with 124 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and eight pass breakups in 2018, Lewis is the heart and soul of the Golden Panthers' defense. Initially more known as a run stopper, he has also worked overtime to become a reliable playmaker against the pass. Farrell’s take: Lewis was a two-star out of high school as a linebacker with good power but who lacked great speed and length. He was always an excellent tackler but we worried he’d have trouble adjusting to the speed of the college game and struggle in coverage as well. He’s worked hard to become a complete linebacker.

The skinny: With his only FBS offer coming from Utah State, Love committed to the Aggies during the summer leading up to his senior season. While Love will have to adjust to a new head coach, with Matt Wells leaving for Texas Tech and Gary Anderson making the move in, he should not have much of a problem producing another big season. Passing for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2018, he also has the size, 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, and arm-strength that will have NFL scouts keeping an eye on Utah State all season long. Farrell’s take: Love was a two-star prospect out of California who was lightly recruited and very skinny. However, he could extend the play and was a very good athlete and had a frame that he has filled out very well. He’s on the NFL radar now for good reason and should have a big season.

The skinny: Rourke began his high school career in Canada, before playing his final season in Alabama. However, he failed to pick up any offers, which led him to spend one season at Fort Scott Junior College in Kansas. Deciding between Ohio and Akron, he committed to the Bobcats in December, 2016.

Rourke has started 26 games over the last two seasons for the Bobcats and returns in 2019 as one of the top under-the-radar dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. Coming off a season when he passed for 2,434 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 860 yards and 15 touchdowns. With this being considered a rebuild year for Ohio, Rourke will be relied upon to do even more this fall. Farrell’s take: Rourke was a two-star coming out of JUCO who was lightly recruited after no one really wanted him out of high school. He’s your typical MAC quarterback, a kid who is filled out and has a good arm who can put up monster numbers in the right system.

The skinny: With upwards of 15 offers on the table, all from non-Power Five programs, Vildor decided to stay closer to home and committed to Georgia Southern in late July. Along with Grant, he is another defensive back on this list with NFL potential. He made himself known last season with 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Vildor possesses speed, athleticism, instincts and size, 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds, which has helped him establish himself as one of the top all-around players in the Sun Belt. Farrell’s take: Vildor was an average sized cornerback coming out of high school who had a lot of smaller offers. He was a two-star because he lacked great closing speed on the football, but his instincts are off the charts and he’s added speed since getting to college.



The skinny: Warren considered Kentucky, Boston College, Rutgers, Iowa State, Western Michigan and Toledo during different parts of his recruitment, but after taking an official visit to Cincinnati in January he committed to the Bearcats soon after. In his first season in the spotlight, Warren responded with 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He also impressed against Power Five competition with 141 yards and three touchdowns against UCLA and 166 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia Tech. With games against Ohio State and UCLA this fall, Warren again has the opportunity to prove himself to the nation. Farrell’s take: Warren was a mid-level three-star coming out of high school with a good base, natural leverage and solid speed. He was heavily recruited for a kid who ended up at a non-Power Five school and he has shown he made the right choice as he’s a star for the Bearcats. Cincinnati recruiting has been very good in recent years and Warren is one of their best.

The skinny: Washington committed to San Diego State over Houston, Arkansas State, Texas State and ULM during the summer leading up to his senior season. In recent years, Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny produced impressive seasons for the Aztecs at running back. Washington looked poised to join that list in 2018 until an injury trimmed his season down to only nine games. Even during that period, he still finished with 999 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Look for him to also make his mark in the return game this fall. Farrell’s take: Washington was a very short yet sneaky powerful back coming out of high school who was deemed too small by many schools. He’s found the right fit at San Diego State and waited his turn and now he should have a massive season.