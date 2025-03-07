Tennessee, Washington, UCLA battling at the top for 4-star DL Anthony Jones

Four-star safety Gavin Williams (Damien) strengthened his relationship with the UCLA staff during an unofficial visit.
Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel), who could be a star defensive back or wide receiver, breaks down his frontrunners.
QB Luke Fahey and teammate SLOT Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo) will officially visit Lubbock this spring.
Talanoa Ili has never visited the Texas campus but that hasn’t stopped him from locking in an official visit for June.
Cynai Thomas (Riordan) is set to decide on March 16 between his top three of Oregon State, Arizona State, & Washington.
