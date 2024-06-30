“Texas is standing out for sure. Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon,” Dixon-Wyatt said of the schools that have grabbed his early attention.

2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt took an unofficial visit to Texas in June, and the Rivals made a strong impression on the Rivals100 member and potential five-star prospect. In fact, Dixon-Wyatt said he enjoyed his time in Austin so much that the Longhorns are one of his early leaders.

The 6-1, 172-pound Dixon-Wyatt said the Texas coaches let him know on his visit that he’s a big priority for the Longhorns in the 2026 class, and he liked the close bond that the UT coaches have with their current players.

“It’s very family-oriented there,” Dixon-Wyatt said. “They say I’m a priority and they made that loud and clear so I liked that.”

Dixon-Wyatt spent time communicating with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson and head coach Steve Sarkisian during his most recent stop through Austin. The coaches let him know he has a spot on the UT roster if Dixon-Wyatt decides that’s where he wants to further his athletic and academic career.

“They see a real dog in me, that’s what they tell me. They tell me I’m a real guy and if you ever want a place to play, you always have a place here,” Dixon-Wyatt said.

With it being in the early stages of his recruitment, Dixon-Wyatt says he has no timeline for how he wants the recruiting process to unfold. Ranked No. 34 on the Rivals100, Dixon-Wyatt said he feels his effort and ability to make contested catches are what separates him from most receivers.

“I would say I make the hard balls look easy to catch and I’m a hard worker for sure,” Dixon-Wyatt said.