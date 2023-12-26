“I really talk to the whole staff. They make me feel like I’m a priority,” Harris said. “They make me feel wanted for sure.”

A Rivals100 member out of Mater Dei in California, Harris has been in contact with Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson as recently as this week. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and assistants AJ Milwee and Tashard Choice are also involved in Harris’ recruitment.

Even with those important obligations, the UT staff has found the time to stay in touch with some of its top recruiting targets for the 2025 cycle. Included in that group of priority targets is wide receiver Marcus Harris .

The Texas coaching staff obviously has had a lot going on in recent weeks with the holidays, the early signing period and the ever-important challenge of trying to win a national championship.

The 5-11, 183-pound Harris is looking to make some college visits beginning next month. He doesn’t have anything on the books just yet, but said he’ll talk to his family over Christmas break and will probably begin to sort out his schedule soon. Schools like Tennessee, Texas, Penn State, Oregon and Washington are among the programs that could receive visits.

When Harris does make it to Austin, it’ll be a return visit for the talented pass-catcher. He’s been on campus for a couple unofficial visits already, including a stop in the fall to see a Texas home game. Williams currently has a top 12, and the Longhorns are in good standing.

“It’s the coaching staff, how they do things out there. I love it out there,” Harris said. “It’s a good state, good city to live in. It’s always good talking to the coaches.

“I’ve been talking to coach Jackson a lot. I talked to him this week a couple of times. We talked about how they got Aaron Butler, just life in general.”

Harris plans to cut his list down to five sometime early in the summer and then he’ll take summer official visits. The Longhorns will “for sure” make his top five, Harris said.

Along with Texas, Harris’ top 12 consists of Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami, Auburn, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss. Harris checks in at No. 93 on the 2025 Rivals100.