“I’ll remember just how much attention the coaches gave to me. I was the only official visitor they had. I just felt like I was really wanted,” Swanson said. “They want me there, but it was really cool to be around them a lot. I was hanging out with (tight end) Spencer Shannon. He was a little star-struck, like me, because he’s still new to Texas. But he took me around the city. It was super fun hanging out with him.”

Prior to those trips, Swanson was in Austin last weekend for his first official visit and Texas made a very strong impression.

Tight end Ryner Swanson knows he’d like to have a decision out of the way before his senior season begins, and with July being a dead period, the Laguna Beach product has adjusted his visit schedule. Swanson will take an Oregon official visit this weekend, as originally planned. He’ll then turn around on Monday and take a BYU official visit, giving him a chance to see both programs before the dead period kicks in.

Swanson had previously visited Texas in March and the Longhorns were already a strong contender for Swanson prior to his official visit, but last weekend’s stay elevated UT’s chances.

“100 percent,” Swanson said. “Coach Sark put a good presentation In front of me. That really got me thinking. BYU was honestly in the lead before this visit, but it’s pretty clear that Texas has my vote right now. It’s really serious right now.”

The upcoming visits to Oregon and BYU still loom large as Swanson wants to make a summer decision. Those schools will have their chance to tip the scales in their direction and Swanson said he’s looking forward to getting a better feel for each program, just like he did at Texas. During his stay in Austin, Swanson said he saw a new side of the UT staff that he really enjoyed.

“Before I was a little, not hesitant, just really respectful of the coaches. I just wanted to be super respectful. They opened up to me before I opened up to them, were really funny,” Swanson said. “Me and Coach (Jeff) Banks were talking (on Monday). We have a really good relationship.

“(Coach Sark) is very easy to relate to. He’s super smiley, he’s funny, very smart. He calls the plays. I didn’t know that. That’s pretty good for my decision.”

When it comes time to decide, Swanson will rely heavily on his faith and will also pick the brains of those close to him. It’ll be a tough decision with the race being so close, but he’s confident he’ll make the right choice in the end.

“I always talk to my parents about it, about the opportunities that could come to me. I talk to my coach about it pretty frequently. We talked about it this morning, about Texas and my decision,” Swanson said. “It’ll just come down to the spirit. I’ll know I made the right decision.”