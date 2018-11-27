During an extended question and answer session, Green discussed everything from his expanding game, recruitment and even unicorns.

DUNCANVILLE, Tex. -- Currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2020, guard Jalen Green delivered big over the weekend at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

Eric Bossi (EB): There can be a lot of craziness for a player like yourself. How much does it help that your parents are handling most of your recruitment right now?

Jalen Green (JG): It helps me a lot because now I can just focus on my hoops and my school and what I have to do.

EB: We have you ranked No. 1 in the class of 2020 right now and you are highly ranked everywhere. Do you feel pressure to perform? Everywhere you go people want to take their picture with you, they want to see the big dunk. Is that tough to live up to?

JG: It’s not really too much pressure, I want all the pressure and I like when players attack because of that. It’s only going to make me better and it’s only going to make me keep working harder.

EB: So is it important to you to be considered the best player?

JG: Yeah, it is. I mean the ranking is important in some ways because it gets my name out there and stuff, but I try not to worry about it too much because I don’t have any control over that and there are bigger things down the road.

EB: What’s the biggest steps you’ve taken with your game?

JG: I’ve started to work on my half court game and operating out of that and more controlled stuff. I’m playing the one now. I played it last summer for AAU, but now I’m playing it for my high school too and I think that’s going to help me step up my game because it’s expanding. I’m not just shooting more, I’m passing more and I’m coming off of ball screens and things like that.

EB: You are such a natural scorer and have a high skill level, but your vision as a passer and seeing the floor to make decisions is there too. Has that been under rated?

JG: It’s somewhat natural but I’m working. Before I was just downhill, downhill, downhill and trying to get to the basket. Now I’m starting to expand and get different looks and it’s becoming more and more natural.

EB: You took your first official visit to Memphis. You’ve got a tie in there with Sam Mitchell who coached you in the summer. How was the visit and what was that like for your first official visit?

JG: It was a great visit. I’m pretty sure that any visit that an athlete takes is going to be a great visit because the coaches are going to tell you what you want to hear and all of the players are going to try and get you to go there and ease you in. So everything is going to be good. But I really had a genuinely good time there.

EB: What was it like sitting there with Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller and coach Mitchell?

JG: Those are some all-time greats. Sam Mitchell coached in the NBA, Penny played and Mike played. So I was just sitting there taking in what they told me, the things that they wanted me to do and get better at. It was great because I could take all of that experience home and work on what I need to do.

EB: They say that they want to take on the Kentuckys, North Carolinas and Dukes of the world at Memphis. When you see them get a James Wiseman, does it open your eyes?

JG: Yeah. They did their thing, they got James. That’s a great player who could have easily went to Kentucky because they were in his top two. For James to take that path and go to Memphis he’s taking a different path and other hoopers can be like you don’t have to go to that big name D1 school to be great.