MESA, Ariz. – The first live period is in the books, and Rivals spent its final weekend at Nike EYBL stop outside Phoenix. There were no shortage of notable performances from future college stars in the last three days, and our Rob Cassidy was on hand for many of them. Below, he shares the prospects that made the biggest impressions over the weekend.

STATEMENT MAKER

What he did: Dybantsa has long been in the conversation to top of the class-of-2026 Rivals150 when it debuts this summer, and he solidified that line of thinking this weekend. Playing two age groups up, Dybantsa impacts 17U games in almost every way, and the 6-foot-7 wing continues to develop his guard skills. On Saturday afternoon, he turned in a 23-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist effort that saw him dominate for long stretches and solidified his spot at the top of his class. Recruitment: Boston College, Providence, Alabama, UConn, Georgetown and Michigan are among Dybantsa's early offers, but his recruitment will evolve significantly in the coming year.

IN THE HUNT

What he did: if Dybantsa is, indeed, No. 1 when the 2026 rankings debut he’ll be chased by Stokes, who has the build, athleticism and skill to push for the top spot down the road. Like Dybantsa, Stokes spent the weekend playing 17U. And while he wasn't as dominant, his flashes of brilliance were bright. Stokes' combination of muscle and explosiveness allows him to get to his spots, but he’s most dangerous attacking the rim in transition for the time being. He’s an efficient scorer and his upper body strength allows him to make an impact on the boards as well. Recruitment: Alabama, Louisville, Xavier and others have already offered Stokes, and he should see a slew of new opportunities arrive down the road.

MAN AMONG BOYS

What he did: The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 was his same, dominant self over the weekend. Playing for Nightrydas Elite 16U, the sophomore sensation looked like a man among boys. On Saturday, Boozer scored 32 points on a hyper efficient 15-for-16 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win. Boozer has improved as a ball handler and showed an effective mid-range pull-up in the victory. The Miami-based star is No. 1 for a reason, after all, and it’s difficult to see anyone supplanting him at the top of his class. Recruitment: Florida State, Michigan, Miami and Arkansas are all involved with Boozer, but most assume he’ll end up following in his father’s footsteps and playing for Duke.

MR. DYNAMIC

What he did: Harper is very much in the discussion for the top spot in 2024 and he continued to make a convincing case this past weekend. Currently the No. 3 prospect in the class, Harper is lethal from long-range but also is skilled at using his body to create space in the lane and finishing through contact. He scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed five rebounds against Brad Beal Elite on Saturday. Harper’s ability to impact games on the glass as well as the assist column make him much more than just the three-level scorer he’s known to be. There’s a discussion to be had about Harper as the top junior in the country. Recruitment: Harper has narrowed his list of schools to include just Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Rutgers. Rutgers, Duke and Indiana seem like the most serious players, however.

THE BULLY

What he did: In a game full of five-stars and prospects with massive offer sheets, it was Sommerville that stole the show. Playing for Brad Beal Elite against a loaded NY Renaissance squad, the Rutgers commit powered his team to an upset victory in overtime. It was a win that would have been impossible without the big man’s 14-point, seven-rebound effort that also saw him change countless shots at the rim. Somerville is a big man that knows what he is and shines in his role, as he’s well-versed in using his massive frame to gain position, disrupt layups and create space under the basket. He knocked down an open 3-point look as well. And while that is not his game by any means, it’s nice to know the center is capable of keeping defenders honest on the perimeter. Recruitment: Sommerville is committed to Rutgers.

GAME CHANGER

What he did: There’s no better passer in the 2024 class than Cadeau, who slings the ball around the court aggressively without being reckless. The North Carolina-bound point guard is a better-than-average shooter as well, but it's his facilitation skills that pop off the page. Cadeau, who plays for New Heights Lighting, recorded double-digit assist totals in two games this weekend, and his 14-point, 11-assist game against Team CP3 was one of the best performances of the event. Cadeau looks college ready as is, and his elite court vision seems to be improving with each passing month. Recruitment: Cadeau is committed to North Carolina and has been the subject of reclassification rumors for some time. A possibility remains that he will be on UNC’s campus next season as a member of the 2023 class.

BOUNCE BACK

What he did: Howard admittedly had a rough 2022, where he didn’t always perform at the level he’d like, but the former five-star prospect looked like his old, skilled-and-athletic self over the weekend. He shined in a 22-point, 11-rebound performance against Nightrydas Elite. The hyper-athletic Howard’s defense has come a long way as of late and his jumper looks better than it has in months. He currently sits at No. 77 in the Rivals150, but should creep up some in the next update. Recruitment: Howard is set to take an official visit to Georgetown on May 8. NC State, Kansas, UConn and Arkansas are also in contact.

DO IT ALL

What he did: A.J. Dybantsa gets most of the ink when people write about Expressions Elite, but Sano is no slouch either. The No. 12 prospect in the 2025 class would be the top option on a lot of teams and impacted every game he played this weekend. Sanon is a smooth, fluid wing that gets to spots and has no problem absorbing contact. He shot the ball well from deep on Saturday. Prospects don’t come much more versatile than the 6-foot-6 prospect, who is also a sensational perimeter defender. Recruitment: Alabama and UConn feel like teams worth watching when it comes to Sanon.

PACE DICTATOR

What he did: Perry dictated pace in a way that few point guards do and is capable of controlling a game because of it. And while he still needs to work on not trying to do too much from a passing standpoint, his flashes of brilliance are frequent. He rebounds well for his position despite needing to add weight and has a smooth jumper from both the mid-range and the perimeter. Perry isn’t nearly a finished prospect as he continues to develop physically and from a skill standpoint by the month. He has the length and agility to be a high-level defender capable of checking multiple positions as he gets stronger. Recruitment: UCLA feels like the front-runner to land Perry, though programs such as Colorado and Stanford shouldn't be dismissed.

THE FUTURE

What he did: One of the youngest 17U players on the circuit, Crowe won’t turn 15 until July but is clearly ready for the high school basketball’s biggest stage. On Friday the young point guard went for 12 points and three assists playing for Team WhyNot against a veteran Vegas Elite quad. Crowe has advanced court vision for a prospect of his age and shoots the ball well with a reputable stroke from the outside. The most encouraging thing about him, however, is his ability to get around defenders and break down defense despite not boasting the slight build of a 14-year-old player. Crowe could transform into something truly special as he matures physically. Recruitment: UCLA and Louisville have extended early offers to Crowe.

STOCK UP

What he did: Swartz is currently ranked No. 135 in his class, but is playing like he deserves a significant bump as of late. He had a breakout weekend last week in Atlanta and built on that effort in Phoenix. He has emerged as an elite shooter but also has a knack for absorbing contact while finishing the paint. The 6-foot-4 guard is a gifted scorer, sure, but also is developing as a passer and made a couple of seriously impressive reads to go along with 30 points for his Boo Williams squad against Drive Nation. Recruitment: Swartz holds offers from Maryland, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Illinois among others.

