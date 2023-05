The Gardena Serra HS football team had its college showcase Tuesday with coaches from USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Arizona and others attendance.

Donte Williams and Alex Grinch were on hand to watch the practice, but more specifically to see -- or be seen by -- highly-rated four-star 2024 cornerback Dakoda Fields.

Fields, who is ranked the No. 10 cornerback and No. 111 overall prospect in this recruiting class, did not actively participate in the showcase as he's been focused on track season and not football training, but the Trojans long ago identified him as a priority target.