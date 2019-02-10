The New 2020 Rivals250 Is Loaded With California Prospects
2020 is a star-packed year with 25 players from California listed in the early 2020 Rivals250 rankings, including three ranked in the top four in the country. The top player in California is also t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news