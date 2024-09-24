The top five Georgia-Alabama recruiting battles
Georgia and Alabama meet in a huge on-field matchup this Saturday. But the off-field wars are already raging.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide frequently go head-to-head on the recruiting trail. That has not changed with the arrival of new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Ahead of this weekend's game, UGASports takes a look at five of the biggest recruiting battles currently going on between Georgia and Alabama.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news