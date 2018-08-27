Ticker
The Week in Commits: Every Power Five commit from Aug. 20-26

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Jamil Burroughs
Chad Simmons

It was a relatively quiet week across the nation as just 16 prospects decided to pull the trigger and commit to Power Five programs, including eight four-stars. The Big 12 led the way with five commitments, while the Pac-12 and SEC each had four. Here is a look at every Power Five commit from Aug. 20 - 26.

