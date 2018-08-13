Ticker
The Week in Commits: Every Power Five commit from Aug. 6-12

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Jordan Tauanu'u
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It was a relatively quiet week across the nation as just 17 prospects decided to pull the trigger and commit to Power Five programs, including six four-stars. The Pac-12 and SEC led the way with five commitments each, while the Big Ten had four. Here is a look at every Power Five commit from Aug. 6 - 12.

