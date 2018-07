It was a busy week across the nation as 81 prospects decided to pull the trigger and commit when the recruiting 'dead' period ended, including 29 four-stars. The Pac-12 led the way with 20 commitments, followed by the ACC with 19 and the SEC with 18. Here is a look at every Power Five commit from July 23-29.

MORE: Flip watch at IMG | Biggest commits in Ga., La., Ala., Miss.