The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 1 - 7
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE: Five weird things from Week 6 | Breaking down October's biggest games
It was a pretty slow week on the commitment front, as just 15 prospects pledged to Power Five programs. The headliners were Rivals100 cornerback Max Williams, who committed to USC and Rivals100 WR Trey Knox, who is headed to Arkansas.
CUSPORTSNATION.COM: JUCO DE Datona Jackson commits to Colorado
HAWGBEAT.COM: Scouting new Arkansas commit Trey Knox
BEAVERSEDGE.COM: Madison commits to Oregon State
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM: Penn State adds four-star TE to 2019 class
THEDAWGREPORT.COM: Four-star DE picks Washington over Notre Dame
HAWGBEAT.COM: Walker found a home at Arkansas
TROJANSPORTS.COM: What USC is getting in Rivals100 DB Max Williams