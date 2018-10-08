Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 08:25:04 -0500') }} football Edit

The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 1 - 7

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Max Williams

It was a pretty slow week on the commitment front, as just 15 prospects pledged to Power Five programs. The headliners were Rivals100 cornerback Max Williams, who committed to USC and Rivals100 WR Trey Knox, who is headed to Arkansas.

