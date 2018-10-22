Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-22 09:19:51 -0500') }} football Edit

The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 15-21

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Fzwoygclijxycxzbi13t
Kayshon Boutte
Rivals.com

MORE: Week 8 in review | Five weird things from Week 8

Seventeen prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, including four four-stars. The highest ranked player was four-star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is headed to LSU.

DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: Ducks land 2020 Westlake TE

HOKIEHAVEN.COM: Tahj Gary is a Hokie

GOLDANDBLACK.COM: Boilermakers land safety target Jalen Graham

GOLDANDBLACK.COM: Ohio OL commits to Purdue

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Kentucky lands first 2020 commitment

JACKETSONLINE.COM: Relationships and opportunities key in Norris' decision

CANESPORT.COM: Nunn commits to Hurricanes after weekday visit

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}