The Week In Commits: Every Power Five commit from Oct. 15-21
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE: Week 8 in review | Five weird things from Week 8
Seventeen prospects pledged to Power Five programs last week, including four four-stars. The highest ranked player was four-star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is headed to LSU.
DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: Ducks land 2020 Westlake TE
HOKIEHAVEN.COM: Tahj Gary is a Hokie
GOLDANDBLACK.COM: Boilermakers land safety target Jalen Graham
GOLDANDBLACK.COM: Ohio OL commits to Purdue
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Kentucky lands first 2020 commitment
JACKETSONLINE.COM: Relationships and opportunities key in Norris' decision
CANESPORT.COM: Nunn commits to Hurricanes after weekday visit